shopDisney Launches “Buy a Book, Give a Book” Program

May 20, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Discover a new initiative that will provide resources to those in need.

“Pass on what you have learned,” said Yoda. The next time you buy a Star Wars book, you can.

The Walt Disney Company announced today the debut of the Buy a Book, Give a Book program on shopDisney.com to help inspire reading and the love of storytelling. For every book purchased on shopDisney.com now through December 31, 2021, Disney will donate a book to First Book (firstbook.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free and affordable new books and educational resources to educators who serve children in need.

Visit shopDisney.com to explore books from across Disney Publishing Worldwide, including titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and give the gift of reading.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars Books shopDisney Buy a Book Give a Book

