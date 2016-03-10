Set Sail with Jedi and Sith: Announcing Star Wars Day At Sea 2017

Get full details on the Disney Fantasy's next Force-filled celebration!

Earlier this year, Star Wars Day at Sea brought the power of the Force aboard the Disney Fantasy. In 2017, Star Wars Day at Sea will strike back!

What’s more, the number of Disney Fantasy special sailings will nearly double, expanding to both eastern and western Caribbean 7-night itineraries departing early January through mid-April from Port Canaveral.

Each sailing features a full day of dark side and light side fun, including official appearances of Star Wars characters, a deck party and fireworks, Jedi training for kids, at-sea screenings of Star Wars films, unique food and beverage offerings, and special merchandise.

Read on to find out more details about the intergalactic entertainment you can enjoy during Star Wars Day at Sea!

Force-filled Fun for Everyone

• Characters from across the Star Wars galaxy are onboard for interactions, photos and also may be seen patrolling the decks.

• Kids and families enjoy friendly competition during Star Wars trivia games, putting their knowledge of the film and television sagas to the test.

• Guests are encouraged to bring their costumes and participate in the costume celebration held in the ship’s atrium.

Younglings Use Their Power

• In “Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple,” Force-sensitive children learn the ways of the Jedi and use their new-found skills in a final face off with Darth Vader.

• Star Wars-themed arts and crafts, games, and activities are offered throughout the day in Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab youth clubs.

Star Wars Deck Party and Fireworks

• An exciting evening blasts off with a deck party filled with music, a galactic dance party and appearances of Star Wars characters on the deck stage.

• The grand finale is a spectacular display of pyrotechnics, lighting and sound effects set to a medley of Star Wars music.

Merchandise, Food and Beverage

• Event merchandise exclusive to Star Wars Day at Sea is available on each sailing, including a range of collectible items, apparel and trading pins.

• Specialty Star Wars-themed beverages, including non-alcoholic offerings, as well as snacks, dinner menu items and desserts, please the palates of everyone from Padawans to rebel pilots to Tusken Raiders.

Film Screenings

• Guests can watch “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first in a new series of standalone Star Wars films, to be released on Dec. 16, 2016, as well as all seven films in the Star Wars saga.

Let us know in the comments what your family is most excited to experience, either for the first time or again if you’ve already joined us this year...

