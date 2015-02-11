Announcing Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy Sailings

Get the first details on a new Star Wars cruise event!

Star Tours is no longer the only way to travel a galaxy far, far away.

Disney Cruise Line announced today Star Wars Day at Sea: a special celebration of all things Star Wars, with a day-long event aboard eight special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in the Western Caribbean. Marking the first official appearance of the heroes and villains of Star Wars aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, Star Wars Day at Sea, coming in 2016, will feature a complete lineup of Star Wars activities for fans of all ages:

Force-filled Fun for Everyone



Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, stormtroopers, and other characters from across the Star Wars galaxy will be onboard for scheduled meet and greets, as well as roaming on deck and elsewhere around the ship. Guests also are encouraged to dress up in their own stellar costumes.

A shipboard version of the popular Jedi Training Academy experience invites young Padawans to learn lightsaber moves from a Jedi Master. They can then use the Force and face off in a final test against the evil Darth Vader.

Kids and families enjoy friendly competition during Star Wars trivia games, covering fun facts from the film and television sagas.

For younglings, Star Wars-themed arts and crafts, games and activities will be offered throughout the day in Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab youth clubs.

Guests can watch the first six Star Wars films.

Also showing will be episodes of the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.

On each of the special sailings, insiders from the Star Wars galaxy will share their experiences and stories.