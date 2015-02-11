ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Announcing Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy Sailings

February 11, 2015
February 11, 2015

Get the first details on a new Star Wars cruise event!

Star Tours is no longer the only way to travel a galaxy far, far away.

Disney Cruise Line announced today Star Wars Day at Sea: a special celebration of all things Star Wars, with a day-long event aboard eight special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in the Western Caribbean. Marking the first official appearance of the heroes and villains of Star Wars aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, Star Wars Day at Sea, coming in 2016, will feature a complete lineup of Star Wars activities for fans of all ages:

Force-filled Fun for Everyone

  • Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, stormtroopers, and other characters from across the Star Wars galaxy will be onboard for scheduled meet and greets, as well as roaming on deck and elsewhere around the ship. Guests also are encouraged to dress up in their own stellar costumes.
  • A shipboard version of the popular Jedi Training Academy experience invites young Padawans to learn lightsaber moves from a Jedi Master. They can then use the Force and face off in a final test against the evil Darth Vader.
  • Kids and families enjoy friendly competition during Star Wars trivia games, covering fun facts from the film and television sagas.
  • For younglings, Star Wars-themed arts and crafts, games and activities will be offered throughout the day in Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab youth clubs.

Film Screenings and Special Guests
  • Guests can watch the first six Star Wars films.
  • Also showing will be episodes of the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.
  • On each of the special sailings, insiders from the Star Wars galaxy will share their experiences and stories.

Star Wars Deck Party and Fireworks
  • There’s intergalactic fun when the Star Wars deck party blasts off to an exciting evening filled with music, dancing, and games.
  • Star Wars characters converge on the deck stage for a celebration of the Star Wars saga in a show featuring special effects and guest participation.
  • The deck party culminates in a spectacular display of themed pyrotechnics, lighting, sound effects, lasers, and Star Wars.

    • Star Wars Day at Sea will be on Disney Fantasy cruises sailing on January 9 and  January 23, 2016; February 6 and February 20, 2016; March 5 and March 19, 2016; April 2 and April 16, 2016. Departing from Port Canaveral, the seven-night Western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

    To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

    Finally -- a Star Wars travel adventure not involving asteroids, tractor beams, or AT-ATs.

