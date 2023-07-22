SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

Lucasfilm Games and Massive Entertainment bring fans inside the upcoming open-world game.

Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Lucasfilm Games held a panel discussion about the highly-anticipated Star Wars Outlaws. Notably, a behind-the-scenes feature debuted, showing new visuals from the game, concept art, and insights from the cast and creators. Watch it below.



The video offers first looks and information about many areas of the game, including background around how the time period and themes were selected. Julian Gerighty, creative director, also details how Outlaw’s premise influenced the worlds and elements created for the game, “Building the world of Star Wars Outlaws," he says, "first thing we had to do was think of places that outlaws thrive: these hubs of scum and villainy.”

The feature goes on to describe the creation of Toshara, a new moon, and its main city of Mirogana, to support the outlaw fantasy Massive is bringing to life. It also delves into how the team is drawing from Westerns for the game’s tone, and the syndicates and scoundrel experiences players will encounter. “We’ve only scratched the surface of what Star Wars Outlaws has to offer,” says Lucasfilm’s Steve Blank, director of franchise content and strategy, to close out the feature. “There is so much more that you will get to embody and use and play when you become Kay Vess.”

