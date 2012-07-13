ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2012: What's Next From Hasbro?

July 13, 2012
StarWars.com Team

Hasbro & Star Wars - ComicCon 2012

Collectors of Hasbro’s Star Wars toy lines got a sneak peek of what new characters, vehicles, exclusives and more are coming soon to a toy shelf near you! The update includes a preview of the expanding series of Fighter Pods as well as the return of the “Build a Droid” pack-in promotion for 2013, allowing collectors to piece together droids from unique parts included with each action figure. The final slide in the presentation also reveals Hasbro’s 2012 San Diego Comic-Con International exclusive!

Check out the entire slideshow, just beneath the fold...

Hasbro Toys SDCC 2012

