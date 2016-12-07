Saga-Spanning All-Ages Star Wars Books - Exclusive Preview

Get a first look at new Star Wars books -- perfect for young Jedi -- coming soon to our galaxy.
If you're the parent of a Padawan, or just love a good all-ages Star Wars book, then you'll soon have some exciting potential additions to your Jedi Archives. Disney-Lucasfilm Press has several new titles coming soon, from The Force Awakens-era tales to a new graphic novel adaptation of the prequel trilogy. First revealed on today's Star Wars Show, get a closer look below at the covers, along with story details, release info, and insights.