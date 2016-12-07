ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Saga-Spanning All-Ages Star Wars Books - Exclusive Preview

December 7, 2016
December 7, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at new Star Wars books -- perfect for young Jedi -- coming soon to our galaxy.

If you're the parent of a Padawan, or just love a good all-ages Star Wars book, then you'll soon have some exciting potential additions to your Jedi Archives. Disney-Lucasfilm Press has several new titles coming soon, from The Force Awakens-era tales to a new graphic novel adaptation of the prequel trilogy. First revealed on today's Star Wars Show, get a closer look below at the covers, along with story details, release info, and insights.

    • Star Wars: Adventures in Wild Space series
    Writer: Cavan Scott
    Writer: Tom Huddleston
    US Cover artist: Lucy Ruth Cummins
    Interior art: David Buisan
    Release date: January 3, 2017

    Set just before the events of Star Wars Rebels, the Adventures in Wild Space series stars all-new characters including two sibling heroes, Milo and Lina Graf. The Escape, a prequel in which Milo and Lina look to rescue their parents from Imperials, arrives this week as an eBook; in The Snare, the brother-sister duo take the family starship to the remote planet of Thune and run into the evil Captain Korda; and in The Nest, Milo and Lina track a Rebel transmission to a remote jungle, but also find trouble...

    Mattis Banz stands with his arms crossed in front of his squadron as X-wings fly overhead, on the cover of the book Join the Resistance.
    Join the Resistance
    Writers: Ben Acker and Ben Blacker
    Cover and Interior Art: Annie Wu
    Release date: March 7, 2017

    Described as Star Wars meets The Goonies, Join the Resistance kicks off an all-new action-packed adventure series. The story follows new Resistance recruits who think they're ready to take on the First Order, but things don't work out exactly as they'd planned.

    "A long time ago, thanks to events in a galaxy far, far away, we thrilled to the possibilities of storytelling: epic adventure, clever, determined heroes, captivating, terrifying villains, chases, fights, banter, romance," said Acker and Blacker, creators of the Thrilling Adventure Hour podcast. "We retold these stories and created new ones with our Star Wars toys when we were kids. It's enormously exciting for us to get to invent and play with Star Wars toys of our own now. We hope the action-packed adventures of our fun characters captivate the audience way we were so captivated forty years ago, thirty years ago, and one year ago."
    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - A Junior Novel
    Writer: Matt Forbeck
    eBook on-sale: December 16, 2016
    Physical Book on-sale: March 28, 2017

    Based on the highly-anticipated film and perfect for fans eight and up, this Junior Novel goes a little deeper than standard adaptations with new insights in the characters and worlds of Rogue One. 

    star_wars_prequel_trilogy_graphic_novel_frontcover_112816_rev

    Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy - A Graphic Novel
    Writer: Alessandro Ferrari
    Artists: Matteo Piana, Andrea Parisi, Davide Turotti, and Kawaii Creative Studio
    Release date: April 4, 2017

    A companion piece to the New York Times bestselling Star Wars: The Original Trilogy - A Graphic Novel, this beautifully-illustrated book adapts the prequel trilogy (The Phantom MenaceAttack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith) into graphic novel form.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars books!

    Star Wars Books

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

  {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

  {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

