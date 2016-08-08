Reimagining a Saga: How Disney-Lucasfilm Press Made the Beautiful Star Wars: The Original Trilogy - A Graphic Novel

The creators of the bestselling adaptation take StarWars.com behind the panels.

Comic book adaptations of the Star Wars films are something of a tradition, one dating all the way back to 1977 and Marvel's very first Star Wars comics. But these adaptations are not just straight-forward retellings. Indeed, they offer us another way to experience these movies we know so well. Sometimes the film's camera angles are recreated by the artist, sometimes they're not. Sometimes a facial expression is heightened just a bit, giving us a new insight into a scene or character. And we're not just passively taking in the story anymore; rather, we're active participants -- reading, admiring (and, if we want, studying) the art, and connecting the dots between panels. Disney-Lucasfilm Press' Star Wars: The Original Trilogy - A Graphic Novel, featuring all-ages comic book versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, is the latest addition to this legacy, and a major one. The art is beautiful, like Star Wars interpreted as a classic, cel-animated Disney film of yesteryear, with a vibrant pop of color. The storytelling is sharp and efficient, drilling down the drama and action to the essentials but still packing an emotional punch. It would be at home on the shelf of the most serious comic book collector or on the shelf of that collector's just-getting-into-Star Wars young son or daughter. StarWars.com e-mailed with the book's creators for a chat about how it came to be -- and snagged a first look at the upcoming adaptation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

StarWars.com: We have had Star Wars comic book adaptations before, but never anything quite like this. Where did the idea come from and what are you most proud of about it?

Guido Frazzini (editor): What is interesting in this scenario is that the span of time between the release of the original Star Wars movies and the latest chapter of the saga spans generations. Star Wars fans who saw the movies in theaters many years ago as kids are now adults, and many of them have children who didn’t really experience the Star Wars phenomenon, aside from what their parents told them or from watching the films on DVD. We recognized that the love for the Star Wars franchise is certainly something parents want to share with their children. And what’s better than a comic book retelling of all the saga films, which can be enjoyed by parents and their kids together? The release of the comic book adaptations were a way for parents to introduce their kids to the Star Wars saga. We wanted to create a series with an extremely simple and readable layout, so that even younger kids could easily get through the story. At the same time, we had to make sure that the story, the action, and the humor were strong, as well as the richness and color of the settings, so that even core Star Wars fans would enjoy it.