“Having Felicity Jones at Star Wars Celebration to meet all the amazing Star Wars fans is important to us,” said David Leiner, general manager and vice president of Topps North American Sports and Entertainment. “She’s become an integral part of the Star Wars universe and was immediately loved by fans around the world. We are proud to have her in our first group of announced guests.”

Still, it wouldn't be Star Wars or Celebration without some iconic bad guys. Ian McDiarmid (Chancellor Palpatine/the Emperor) and Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett) are set to join Jones as the first in what will be a long lineup of Star Wars legends signing at Celebration. Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com. And there's nothing wrong with getting the autographs of both Imperials and rebels, whatever your allegiance.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will be held April 13-16, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center. Find out more and get tickets at StarWarsCelebration.com!

