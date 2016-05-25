Rey, Death Troopers, and More: Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 Key Art Unveiled!

Check out the beautiful poster featuring new Rogue One troopers and vehicles!

The heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story adorn the stunning key art for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016, which was revealed today on The Star Wars Show.

As seen in the image above, the art features the cast of The Force Awakens looking stoic, along with a beautiful rendering of the characters of Rogue One. Alongside the Rogue One cast are a squadron of death troopers -- the black-armored stormtroopers seen in the film's trailer -- and the first clear look at the brand new shoretrooper on the bottom left. Also on the poster is a new class of AT-AT: the AT-ACT, or All Terrain Armored Cargo Transport. The key art will be featured on merchandise throughout Celebration, and available to purchase as a poster.

Star Wars Celebration Europe will be held July 15-17 in London, England, at the ExCel, featuring three full days of entertainment, celebrity appearances, interactive events, sneak peeks, and more from everyone’s favorite galaxy far, far away. Get tickets now at www.starwarscelebration.com.

