ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

SWCE 2016: First Rogue One Action Figure Revealed

July 16, 2016
July 16, 2016
StarWars.com Team

First toy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series Jyn Erso action figure - the first of new Rogue One products to be seen publicly, was revealed Friday during the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story panel at Star Wars Celebration in London.

The 6” figure was revealed by Jyn herself (Felicity Jones), and presented by panel moderator Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), who welcomed Felicity to the action figure club.

“Jyn” will be represented across a variety of products – something fans will have to wait and see for themselves beginning September 30, when all new Rogue One products launch globally.

The first look at Jyn Erso, Star Wars Black Series style:

  • hasbro-jyn-figure

    of
    hasbro-jyn-figure

    of
  • hasbro-jyn-box

    of
    hasbro-jyn-box

    of
  • hasbro-jyn-felicity

    of
    hasbro-jyn-felicity

    of
    • Hasbro Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Jyn Erso SWCE 2016

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    The Ghost Comes to Life: A Closer Look at the Newest HasLab Star Wars Project

    August 30, 2023

    August 30, 2023

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic” Nominated for Action Figure of the Year

    August 22, 2023

    August 22, 2023

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SDCC 2023: HasLab's The Ghost Announced and Other Reveals from the Hasbro Star Wars Panel

    July 21, 2023

    July 21, 2023

    Jul 21

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved