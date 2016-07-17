ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Alden Ehrenreich Is Han Solo

July 17, 2016
Introducing the star of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story.

Alden Ehrenriech


Today at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Alden Ehrenreich was introduced to fans for the first time as Han Solo, the new star of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story at the Future Filmmaker panel. The panel featured Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy (producer) and Kiri Hart (senior vice president of Development), who were joined by director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII) and directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story). Hosted by Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo, the filmmakers were joined by surprise guests John Boyega (Finn), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and Carrie Fisher (General Leia Organa) from Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Han Solo (Star Wars) Alden Ehrenreich SWCE 2016

