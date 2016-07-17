Alden Ehrenreich Is Han Solo

Introducing the star of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story.

Today at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Alden Ehrenreich was introduced to fans for the first time as Han Solo, the new star of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story at the Future Filmmaker panel. The panel featured Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy (producer) and Kiri Hart (senior vice president of Development), who were joined by director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII) and directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story). Hosted by Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo, the filmmakers were joined by surprise guests John Boyega (Finn), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and Carrie Fisher (General Leia Organa) from Star Wars: Episode VIII.

