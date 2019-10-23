Darth Vader Awaits in Return to Vader’s Castle #5 - Exclusive

Return to Mustafar for the final scary tale from IDW’s limited comic series, in which the Dark Lord himself is in for a fright.

There has been a disturbance in the Force.

In Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle issue #5, due out on October 30 just in time for Halloween, explore “Night of the Lava Zombies,” a chilling treat written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Francavilla and Charles Paul Wilson III. StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of the final frightening issue below. Keep reading if you dare…

