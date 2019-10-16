ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Revisit Jabba the Hutt in Return to Vader’s Castle #4 - Exclusive

October 16, 2019
StarWars.com Team

His high exaltedness welcomes some new visitors in the latest scary tale from IDW’s limited comic series.

The mighty Jabba the Hutt loves to host a menagerie of terrifying creatures in his humble palace on Tatooine. So it only makes sense that his cousin, Crakka, would arrive after decades of estrangement bearing a sharp-toothed gift.

But there’s something even creepier lurking in the shadows…

In Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle issue #4, due out on October 23, explore “Vault of the Living Brains,” a deliciously macabre tale written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Francavilla and Nicoletta Baldari. The installment is the penultimate issue in the series celebrating Halloween with a Star Wars twist.

Sit back and enjoy an exclusive preview of the next issue below. You won’t even need a protocol droid to act as an interpreter!

The cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. A page from Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. The cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #4. The cover of Return to Vader's Castle issue #4.

