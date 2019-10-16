Revisit Jabba the Hutt in Return to Vader’s Castle #4 - Exclusive

His high exaltedness welcomes some new visitors in the latest scary tale from IDW’s limited comic series.

The mighty Jabba the Hutt loves to host a menagerie of terrifying creatures in his humble palace on Tatooine. So it only makes sense that his cousin, Crakka, would arrive after decades of estrangement bearing a sharp-toothed gift.

But there’s something even creepier lurking in the shadows…

In Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle issue #4, due out on October 23, explore “Vault of the Living Brains,” a deliciously macabre tale written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Francavilla and Nicoletta Baldari. The installment is the penultimate issue in the series celebrating Halloween with a Star Wars twist.

Sit back and enjoy an exclusive preview of the next issue below. You won’t even need a protocol droid to act as an interpreter!

