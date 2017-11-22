Rag & Bone's Marcus Wainwright on Creating a Wardrobe for a Modern Jedi

StarWars.com: There are some really amazing but subtle nods to the films woven into the capsule collection. The Ellis Force Boots are just gorgeous on their own, but they also have the symbol for the Alliance or the Empire tucked away on the inside of the strap. The Yavin 4 jacket with the lining with the jump to lightspeed motif. I love them all! What made you decide to hint at some of those more overt elements or use them for interior pieces?

Marcus Wainwright: We wanted most of it to be very subtle on the outside where there are little Aurebesh velcro labels and patches. That’s something we did generally in the collection, which feels vaguely military. We wanted everything to be subtle apart from the lining. “Let’s do the jump to lightspeed. No one’s going to know from the outside.” But you as the wearer, that is for the Star Wars geek. For me. Everything else was pretty subtle. We wanted it to be wearable and putting the jump to lightspeed [on the outside] would have also been wearable, but for less people and wouldn’t have fit in quite so well with the rest of our line. We wanted this stuff to sit on the same racks as the rest of our clothes so, yeah, subtle nods or unsubtle nods on the inside. It’s a free-for-all. We can do whatever we wanted there.

StarWars.com: Since this is StarWars.com, let's talk about your personal experience with Star Wars. Do you remember how and when you first got introduced to the films?

Marcus Wainwright: It’s difficult to remember. My first memory of Star Wars, which may or may not be my actual first memory at the age of 42 looking back to 1980 or whenever it was, I think was my mum taking me to see Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back back-to-back as a matinee. But it might well have been The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi because I’m not sure my mum would have taken me at age 5 to that. I don’t know if she can remember, but I was very young -- five, six, seven -- and going to cinema in those days, obviously there’s no Netflix, nothing, no DVDs, the movies weren’t out on tape. So, yeah, it was a big moment to go up to London and go to the cinema and see the movies. And I don’t know if I was already collecting the figures, but I started collecting the Star Wars figures, Star Wars stuff after that. Yeah, I definitely remember Christmas getting speeder bikes and saving my pocket money for Star Wars figures when I was six or seven years old.

StarWars.com: I think the toy lines were really a gateway for a lot of people. It was just such an extension of everything that was on the screen.

Marcus Wainwright: Yeah, I mean you didn’t get to see the films that often because, you know, you got to the cinema and sometimes they were on at Christmas, but that was it. You couldn’t binge watch Star Wars the way you can now. So the only access to that sort of dream was the figures and going to Hamleys, which was this big toy shop in London. It was something that was always very exciting to spend my Christmas or birthday money on, on a figure, and I still have them.

StarWars.com: Are they all out of the package?

Marcus Wainwright: Oh yeah. I find that...no I’m not going to say that on StarWars.com. But I think having a toy that you don’t open is a little redundant. I don’t get it. Had I kept them in the package they would be worth a lot more money now, but that’s not what it’s all about.

StarWars.com: And it doesn’t sound like you’re considering parting with them either.

Marcus Wainwright: No. Definitely not.

StarWars.com: There's a photo of you as an adult meeting Mark Hamill and you look positively elated. I'm told Luke Skywalker is your all-time favorite Star Wars character. What is it about Luke or his journey that speaks to you so much?

Marcus Wainwright: I mean it’s every boy's sort of fantasy, isn’t it? Not the farm boy fighting evil necessarily, but having the Force was pretty much every kid's dream in those days. I mean, I’m sure every girl that was into it wanted to be Princess Leia, but for me the straight-up Han Solo character with the gun was super cool, but there’s something about the Force which is just a little bit cooler. I was pretty convinced that someday someone would invent a lightsaber.

StarWars.com: It could still happen.

Marcus Wainwright: Yeah, it could still happen. I just always related to that character. I can’t really tell you why. And meeting Mark, it was amazing. I mean, I don’t often get starstruck and I’ve got to meet quite a lot of cool people over the years, but that was definitely one of the high points. And my son [Henry] was with me which was an awesome experience for him. For both of us, as you can tell by the picture. No, he was amazing. He was so kind to Henry and so generous with his time. He didn’t need to be, but he really was and they got on amazingly well for the two days we were there. And it was something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

StarWars.com: Were you doing a set visit or was this part of your research for the collection?

Marcus Wainwright: No, we were shooting Mark for something we call The Men’s Project. It’s on the website. But we often shoot or film iconic people in rag & bone and the concept is rather than casting someone in a classic campaign and telling them what to wear and where to go and what to do -- as you would, as a lot of brands do -- it’s a collaboration with whoever it is. We like to pick people that we just admire being true originals in that series. John Tuturro, Wiz Khalifa, Mark was one of them, and Harvey Keitel. We went to them, “Would you be up to doing this as a portrait series? You can wear whatever you want. Do it whatever you want. You just have to wear whatever you feel comfortable in.” [Mark] was one of them and no one one that I knew had ever taken his photograph like that. The pictures were incredible, and that’s why I was there, just to do the fitting and the shoot.