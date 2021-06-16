Quiz: Which Star Wars Dad Are You?

This is the Way...to find the answer.

Father figures run the gamut in the galaxy far, far away, from smugglers who (sort of) settle down to have a family to warriors and soldiers who take charge of the kids in their care. From the politician-turned-political activist Bail Organa, who famously adopted one of Padmé Amidala's infant twins and raised her to become the powerhouse Leia Organa, to Anakin Skywalker himself, who changed the fate of the galaxy to save his son, Luke, these fathers have made a profound impact. This Father’s Day, we want to know: Which Star Wars dad are you?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out!