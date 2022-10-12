ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vader Learns to Trust His Heart in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #28 - Exclusive Preview

October 12, 2022
StarWars.com Team

What would Anakin Skywalker do?

Darth Vader left his mother and Tatooine behind long ago, but the person he used to be still lingers somewhere deep inside the fearsome armor.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Darth Vader #28, Sabé takes on her new role as advisor and together they find the answer to their question: Emperor Sheev Palpatine.

Darth Vader #28, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Luke Ross, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives October 19 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Cover

arvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Page 1

Marvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Page 2

Marvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Page 3

Marvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Page 4

Marvel Star Wars Darth Vader 28 Page 5


