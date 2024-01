Find out if you're more like a certain ball-droid, a blue-and-white astromech, or another mechanical being of a galaxy far, far away!

Has anyone ever told you that you remind them of C-3PO? Or maybe some days you feel like you’re unleashing your inner Chopper. If you’ve ever questioned which Star Wars droid fits your personality best, we have the perfect quiz for you. Find out just how loyal, sarcastic, or just downright grumpy you are and let us know if we got it right in the comments below!