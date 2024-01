The newest member of Clone Force 99 brings fresh perspective to Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Omega has finally found a place to belong in the galaxy: among her brothers in Clone Force 99.

To celebrate the arrival of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney+, StarWars.com has cloned a new quiz that asks: What percent Omega are you? Pull back your energy bow and find out how much you have in common with the newest member of the squad!