Rebel princess, Hoth general, or something else?

There's no one in the galaxy quite like our favorite rebel princess. From senator who risked all to wise Resistance general, Leia Organa stands as one of the greatest heroines of Star Wars and an icon of cinema. In honor of Women's History Month, we're celebrating the beloved character -- brought to life by the legendary and deeply-missed Carrie Fisher -- with a fun quiz that asks: Which Leia are you? So don't be a nerf herder -- find out now!