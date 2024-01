Set the mood with a classic cantina band, Jabba the Hutt’s favorite crooner, or another galactic musical talent.

It’s time to start party planning! Whether you’re prepping for a themed holiday gathering for your colleagues, an intimate dinner with your closest friends, or the annual family end-of-year bash to ring in 2024, StarWars.com is here to help you with a crucial decision: Which Star Wars band should play your holiday party? Take the latest quiz to find out!