Quiz: Which Member of the Skywalker Family Are You?

April 16, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Are you a Jedi, a dark side devotee, or somewhere in between?

There are few families in a galaxy far, far away with a legacy quite like the Skywalker dynasty. From humble beginnings, the Skywalkers rose to prominence and ultimately included predominant politicians, legendary Jedi, slaves, royals, and fearsome villains. To celebrate the new biography, Skywalker: A Family At War, we want to know: Where do you fit among these eminently relatable icons and archetypes?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out which member of this legendary lineage is a match.

