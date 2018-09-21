Quiz: Which Solo: A Star Wars Story Vehicle is Right for You?

Find the perfect ride for your next job, a ship with space for smuggling, or a simpler mode of transportation in this StarWars.com quiz.

To explore the galaxy or pull off your next job, you'll need an incredibly fast ship and a brilliant pilot. As Solo: A Star Wars Story launches into homes this side of the Outer Rim, we consider this question: which of the sleek and stylish or rugged and rough vehicles from the film would be the best ride for you? Find out how your tastes match up to the ships, speeders, and other forms of transportation in our latest quiz and then tell us where you land in the comments below!