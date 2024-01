Choose from the dark warrior's most epic battles and notorious acts!

From deadly Sith Lord to revenge-driven menace, Maul has become one of the galaxy's greatest villains. To mark his return in the final episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, streaming now on Disney+, we want to know what you think stands as his greatest moment. Make your pick from the choices below -- spanning from his epic duel in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to his final clash with Kenobi!