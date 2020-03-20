ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What's Your Favorite Ahsoka Tano Moment in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (So Far)?

March 20, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The fan-favorite Togruta has had some unforgettable scenes. Now StarWars.com wants you to pick your favorite!

When we last saw her on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano had made the heartbreaking decision to walk away from the life she knew and leave the Jedi Order. Today, we find out where her journey took her next, with an all-new episode from the final season on Disney+. But in our excitement for the return of Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, we started to wonder: What's your favorite Ahsoka moment from the series so far? Cast your vote in the poll below!

