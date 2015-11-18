ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Is the Best Episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

November 18, 2015
November 18, 2015
StarWars.com Team

From the Battle of Christophsis to Yoda's journey to Moraband.

During the span of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we witnessed the maturation of Ahsoka, the revelation of the Nightsisters, and the return of Darth Maul. Clones that were merely a number in the films were given distinct personalities and we also got an in-depth look at what was stirring in the galaxy between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Now comes the ultimate question: Which episode deserves to be crowned the best of them all? Choose wisely!

What do you think of the results? Which episode did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

