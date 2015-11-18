Poll: What Is the Best Episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

From the Battle of Christophsis to Yoda's journey to Moraband.

During the span of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we witnessed the maturation of Ahsoka, the revelation of the Nightsisters, and the return of Darth Maul. Clones that were merely a number in the films were given distinct personalities and we also got an in-depth look at what was stirring in the galaxy between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Now comes the ultimate question: Which episode deserves to be crowned the best of them all? Choose wisely!