Quiz: Which Woman of the Galaxy Are You?

March 8, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Are you a brilliant mechanic, a scrappy scavenger, or a rebel with a cause?

It's International Women's Day, and we're celebrating by honoring some of our favorite women of the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars heroes come from many different backgrounds and species, serving in a variety of roles -- from Jedi to General, senator to scavenger -- that make them a vital part of the story.

Have you ever wondered if you're more like a feisty royal ready to take charge of her own rescue or a fearless pilot prepared to lead the charge of rebellion? Take our quiz to find out!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

International Women's Day Women of the Galaxy

