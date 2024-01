Test your knowledge of the guardians of peace and justice.

Knowing your Jedi is more than being able to say who trained Obi-Wan Kenobi or knowing the color of Mace Windu's lightsaber. In this quiz, we're taking a deep dive into the lesser-known Jedi Masters who deserve just as much praise as the ones with significant screen time. Think you've got what it takes to face the trials? Let us know how you did in the comments below!