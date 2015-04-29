ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars Quotes?

April 29, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Match the dialogue with the character that said it!

Whether it's coming from the mouth of a smooth-talking scoundrel or a wise sage, let’s see if you can match each quote to the right Star Wars character!

