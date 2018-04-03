ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Prepare for Your Attack Run: The LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Is Coming May 4

April 3, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The classic craft is back, better -- and with more bricks -- than ever.

The Y-wing has been a fan favorite rebel ship ever since its debut in Star Wars: A New Hope. (Plus, it's just really fun to say "Red Leader, this is Gold Leader," and pretend you're piloting one.) And for the Y-wing faithful, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Y-Wing Starfighter, a masterful and massive take on the iconic craft.

Coming May 4 for $199, the LEGO UCS Y-Wing is highly detailed and impressively large, measuring over 2" high, 24" long, and 11" wide, and over 9" high mounted on the included stand. It comes complete with Gold Leader and R2-BHD minifigures, and features an opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids, and space for an astromech droid. Not bad for the ol' workhorse of the rebel fleet.

Prepare to make your attack run and check out the LEGO UCS Y-Wing in the gallery below!

A LEGO Y-Wing.

A LEGO Y-Wing box set.

