Poll: Whose Star Wars Meal Would You Like to Crash for Thanksgiving?

Whether for the food or the company, which table would you dine at?

It's Thanksgiving! A time for eating turkey, spending quality time with relatives, and counting down the days until the next Star Wars film (it's 22, for the record). But while you're sitting down with your real family or friends, take a second to think about which Star Wars table you'd love to crash and enjoy a home-cooked meal. Would you feast with a family like the Skywalkers or enjoy a steaming bowl of rootleaf stew with Luke and Yoda? Stick with the scavengers on Jakku or brine a bantha with the Lawquanes? Vote in our poll and let us know why you'd have a great meal in the comments below. Happy Thanksgiving from StarWars.com!