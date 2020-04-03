ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Who is More Powerful — Obi-Wan or Anakin?

April 3, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The ground is level and it's up to you determine the winner of this StarWars.com poll.

With the home release of the final film in the Skywalker saga this week, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we've been thinking about two of the saga's greatest Jedi. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi may have had the higher ground on Mustafar, but does that mean he was more powerful than his Padawan Anakin Skywalker?

The choice is yours. Cast your vote in the poll below and let us know who you chose and why in the comments!

