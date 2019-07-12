ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Which Droid Is Your Favorite - R2-D2 or BB-8?

July 12, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Vote for your favorite between two lovable droids. Happy beeps!

They're two of the greatest heroes the galaxy has known. They've been pursued by Darth Vader and Kylo Ren (and survived!), trusted with the most important of intel and data, and helped their friends achieve amazing triumphs.

And they're not Jedi, ace pilots, or gunslingers.

We're talking, of course, about R2-D2 and BB-8! These astromech droids are loyal, brave, and perfect companions in the battle against the Empire or First Order. And we want to know...which is your favorite? Vote for your #1 overweight glob of grease, as Threepio would say, in the poll below and let us know who you picked in the comments!

