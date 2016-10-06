ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Who Is Your Favorite Mos Eisley Cantina Patron?

October 6, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Vote for your favorite barfly from Evazan to Zutton.

Some are a little creepy, others are downright goofy, but no one can deny that the denizens of the Mos Eisley cantina are an interesting addition to the tapestry of Tatooine. Most of these characters don't utter a single word of dialogue, but we know you probably have a preference. So grab a pint of blue milk and think it over carefully -- it's not easy picking the best representation of the most infamous hive of scum and villainy. We've gathered who we thought were the most intriguing of the bunch, but let us know if we missed any great ones in the comments below!

