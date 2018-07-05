ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Which Star Wars Character Would You Take on Your Family's Summer Vacation?

July 5, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Would you bring a droid, Sith Lord, or someone else?

One of the best parts of a family summer vacation -- which definitely isn't arguing over space in the backseat with your sibling -- is when you get to bring along a friend. They come to the beach, go sightseeing, and hang out -- all with you and your family! But what if you could take someone from a galaxy far, far away? Would you choose a helpful droid? A princess? A Sith Lord? Pick the Star Wars character you'd want to take in our poll below, and let us know who's coming with you in the comments!

