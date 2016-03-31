Poll: What Was Obi-Wan Kenobi's Greatest Moment?

Cast your vote for your favorite Obi-Wan feat from Padawan to Force ghost!

Arguably one of the most popular Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced audiences to the ways of the Force in A New Hope and has remained a fixture in the Star Wars universe ever since. He embodies a true Jedi -- selfless, mindful, and undoubtedly heroic. In honor of young Obi-Wan himself, we're celebrating Ewan McGregor's birthday with a look back on the best Obi-Wan Kenobi moments from the prequels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the original trilogy. Choose wisely; it's a tough decision even for a Jedi. Patience. Use the Force. Think... and let us know what you chose in the comments below!