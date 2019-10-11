Poll: What is Your Favorite Star Wars Monster Moment?

Deep underwater on Naboo, in the frozen tundra of Hoth, and beyond -- what scary scene featuring a galactic creature do you like the most?

As we celebrate the menacing monsters that make Halloween season great, we're revisiting some of the most frightening monster moments in the Star Wars saga. Between the Zillo Beast running amok on Coruscant and the frightful creatures terrorizing the Geonosian arena, there are a lot of spooky scenes to choose from. But we want to know: what is your favorite Star Wars monster moment? Make your pick in the poll below, or tell us what creepy creature we forgot in the comments!