ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Poll: What is Your Favorite Star Wars Monster Moment?

October 11, 2019
October 11, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Deep underwater on Naboo, in the frozen tundra of Hoth, and beyond -- what scary scene featuring a galactic creature do you like the most?

As we celebrate the menacing monsters that make Halloween season great, we're revisiting some of the most frightening monster moments in the Star Wars saga. Between the Zillo Beast running amok on Coruscant and the frightful creatures terrorizing the Geonosian arena, there are a lot of spooky scenes to choose from. But we want to know: what is your favorite Star Wars monster moment? Make your pick in the poll below, or tell us what creepy creature we forgot in the comments!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars monsters poll Halloween

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    13 of the Scariest Star Wars Scenes

    October 31, 2023

    October 31, 2023

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Scary Star Wars Planets

    October 24, 2023

    October 24, 2023

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Cavan Scott on the Ghoulactic Horrors of Tales from the Death Star

    October 17, 2023

    October 17, 2023

    Oct 17

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved