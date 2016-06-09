ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Is the Best Lightsaber Duel?

June 9, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Do you prefer a fight in the fiery pits of Mustafar, the snowy woods of Starkiller Base, or another climactic clash?

From the moment Darth Vader struck down Obi-Wan on the Death Star to Rey's final jab at Kylo Ren, Star Wars fans have marveled over the intricacies of a good lightsaber duel. Now, we're giving you the chance to vote on your absolute favorite from the films, The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. Whether you favor the dark side or the light, good choreography, or a flashy location, we want to know -- which duel beats them all?

What do you think of the results? Which did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

