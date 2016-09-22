ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Are You Most Excited for in Star Wars Rebels Season Three?

September 22, 2016
September 22, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Maul? Mandos? More of the Ghost crew?

Ever since the reveal of the Star Wars Rebels Season Three trailer at Star Wars Celebration Europe, we've been counting down the days for the premiere. Seeing Ezra with the Sith holocron, the return of familiar faces including Wedge Antilles and Maul, and the introduction of maybe the most anticipated character of the series, Grand Admiral Thrawn. We've put together a few of our favorite aspects revealed in the trailer and we want to know what you absolutely cannot wait for this season. Vote for your favorite below, let us know why in the comments -- and don't forget to watch the one-hour premiere "Steps into Shadow" this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Disney XD!

