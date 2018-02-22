ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Showdown

February 22, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Vote for your favorite scenes, characters, and creatures in the eighth film of the Skywalker saga!

We're more excited than a porg in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon after this week's news that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming to Digital on March 13 and to Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27. To celebrate, we're looking back at our favorite moments and characters from the film in an ol' fashioned StarWars.com showdown poll! Vote on everything from cool vehicles and threatening weapons to cute creatures and exciting locations. Have a favorite that isn't included? Let us know what we forgot in the comments below! And just in case it isn't clear, spoilers ahead!

