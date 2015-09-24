ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Star Wars Bounty Hunter Showdown

September 24, 2015
The Jedi believed in light, the Sith believed in dark, the bounty hunters believed in money! Vote for the best gun-for-hires in the galaxy.

Being a bounty hunter in Star Wars is a dirty business. Not because you're chasing desperate fugitives that wouldn't hesitate to shoot you point blank under a table, but because there are thousands of other greedy, resourceful, ruthless, dangerous cutthroats out there trying to steal your gold. That's why there are only a handful of successful bounty hunters in the galaxy (if only there were more model citizens like Han Solo).

Cast your vote for your favorite gunslinging, hat-throwing, shapeshifting mercenary today!

What do you think of the results? Who did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

