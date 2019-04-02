ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Pick Up Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Variant Covers of Star Wars Insider

April 2, 2019
April 2, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Find a balance with a pair of covers that celebrate the light and the dark, and commemorate the end of the Skywalker Saga.

Among the exciting exclusives coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago later this month, StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a convention exclusive variant cover of Star Wars Insider issue #189!

On sale in Chicago, the latest edition of the fan-favorite magazine includes two never-before-scene covers designed by artist Karen Hallion. The choice is yours -- pick the light side and opt for an illustration featuring scavenger-turned-warrior Rey, or choose the dark side and pick up a copy featuring the First Order's new supreme leader Kylo Ren.

“2019 is such a momentous year for Star Wars, especially with Episode IX bringing the Skywalker Saga to a close," says Star Wars Insider editor Christopher Cooper. "We wanted to commemorate the occasion with some very special covers for our latest issue—exclusive to Star Wars Celebration!”

    • Hallion, who has illustrated exclusive Star Wars Celebration art pieces including an offering slated for this year's event as well as working as leading contributor in 2018’s Women of the Galaxy book, created two vibrant variant covers for the newest issue of the magazine, issue #189, "which gets an early release during the big event in Chicago this month," Cooper notes. "Readers can choose between the dark side and the light, with Cover A featuring Kylo Ren and Cover B starring Rey, with a portrait of Luke Skywalker linking the two to form one glorious larger artwork when the covers are placed side-by-side.”

    The latest edition of Star Wars Insider magazine follows the Skywalker saga back to where it all began: Star Wars: A New Hope. Commemorate the making of the original film by reading the first of a two-part interview with the late Gary Kurtz, producer of A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, and original trilogy art director Lesley Dilley. The issue also features exclusive new interviews with Peter Mayhew, the legend who inhabited the role of Han Solo's faithful friend Chewbacca, and iconic poster artist Greg Hildebrandt.

    Readers will be transported to Tatooine to explore its sandy wastelands and the real-world locations behind them, and enjoy a look back at the origins of Hasbro’s Star Wars toys, from Kenner’s empty Early Bird box to the present day. This issue also includes an exclusive conversation with young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan, a look at some favorite deleted scenes, and a deep dive into the many parallels between Padmé Amidala and Leia Organa.

    You can subscribe to Star Wars Insider now for more of the latest news, in-depth articles, and exclusive interviews in every issue!

    Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019

    Star Wars Insider Kylo Ren (Star Wars) Rey (Star Wars) SWCC 2019

