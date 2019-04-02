Pick Up Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Variant Covers of Star Wars Insider

Find a balance with a pair of covers that celebrate the light and the dark, and commemorate the end of the Skywalker Saga.

Among the exciting exclusives coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago later this month, StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a convention exclusive variant cover of Star Wars Insider issue #189!

On sale in Chicago, the latest edition of the fan-favorite magazine includes two never-before-scene covers designed by artist Karen Hallion. The choice is yours -- pick the light side and opt for an illustration featuring scavenger-turned-warrior Rey, or choose the dark side and pick up a copy featuring the First Order's new supreme leader Kylo Ren.

“2019 is such a momentous year for Star Wars, especially with Episode IX bringing the Skywalker Saga to a close," says Star Wars Insider editor Christopher Cooper. "We wanted to commemorate the occasion with some very special covers for our latest issue—exclusive to Star Wars Celebration!”