Ben Solo Seeks Out the Knights of Ren in The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 - Exclusive

February 5, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa moves further down the dark path in Marvel's can't-miss miniseries.

Ben Solo has taken his first step into a larger world...of the dark side.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Marvel's The Rise of Kylo Ren #3, the penultimate issue of Marvel's hit miniseries, the troubled Force-wielder finally finds the Knights of Ren. But joining up with the villainous group won't be so easy.

Check out the preview below, and look for The Rise of Kylo Ren #3, from writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, with a cover by Clayton Crain, on Wednesday, February 12.

Ben Solo and Kylo Ren on the cover of The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 page 1 The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 page 2 The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 page 3 The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 page 4 The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 page 5

Kylo Ren (Star Wars) The Rise of Kylo Ren Ben Solo

