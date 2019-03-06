ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Paul Bettany, Dryden Vos in Solo, and More Confirmed for Celebration Chicago

March 6, 2019
Actors from across the saga are now set to attend the year’s biggest Star Wars fan event.

Not everyone gets an audience with Dryden Vos. At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, you will.

Actor Paul Bettany, Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany, who played the crime boss in Solo: A Star Wars Story with a terrifying sense of menace and simmering anger, will be making his first Celebration appearance this April. And joining the talent behind a memorable new Star Wars villain are actors who brought to life modern Star Wars heroes.

Portrait of Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed, known to Star Wars fans as Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot turned rebel in Rogue One, is also set to appear.

Hermione Corfield of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Hermione Corfield

Finally, Hermione Corfield, seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Resistance pilot Tallissan Lintra, will be landing in Chicago.

These are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area. You can purchase your autograph tickets now.

Be sure to check out The Star Wars Show for this and other exciting news!


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

