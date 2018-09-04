Celebrate Padmé Amidala's Loyal Handmaidens With This DIY Bookmark

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by painting the piece of watercolor paper red, orange, and yellow from top to bottom. The more you can blend the colors, the better. Let the paper dry completely.

Step 2: Measure two strips on the watercolor paper, approximately 1.25 inches wide and 4.5 inches long. Cut them, making sure the colors on the strip go reddish-orange at the top to yellow at the bottom.

Step 3: With the 1.5-inch paper hole punch, cut one circle from the tan, dark red, and bright red paper.

Step 4: Cut two small, wide strips from the dark red paper, about ¾-inch-wide and one-inch-long.

Step 5: Flip the watercolor paper over to the unpainted side, and glue the two dark red strips to the top of the strips. These will be the handmaiden’s neck.

Step 6: While the glue is drying, cut an arc in the bright red circle about ¼ the size of the circle. Use it as a guide to cut a slightly smaller arc on the bright red paper.

Step 7: Glue the dark red arc to the top of the tan circle you cut previously, and then glue the bright red arc on top. It should look like the cap and hood of the handmaiden’s dress. Let all glue dry.

Step 8: Glue the two unpainted sides of the large strips together and let dry.

Step 9: Trace the 1.5-inch circle on the back of the bright red paper. Draw a large oval around it to make the back of the dress’s hood, and cut it out.

Step 10: Use the oval shape as a template, tracing it on the back of the bright red paper again (front side up). Cut it out, and glue the two oval shapes together, bright red sides facing out.

Step 11: Glue the handmaiden’s face to the dark red “neck” on the front side of the bookmark.

Step 12: Glue the bright red oval “hood” to the back of the handmaiden’s head. Let all glue dry.

Step 13: Cut a small piece of the red crepe streamer, and fold it in half lengthwise with the fold at the top. Cut one end at an angle to make a point at the end of the strip.

Note: You can use the bright red cardstock paper for this part of the bookmark, but the crepe streamer adds a fabric texture.

Step 14: Wrap the strip around the bookmark, making a triangle shape with the point you cut. Wrap the other end over, and use the pencil to mark where to cut another angle. (The two angles should form an X when crossed. Cut the crepe paper along the mark.

Step 15: Glue down the right then the left angles of the handmaiden’s sash on the front of the bookmark, and let all glue dry completely.

Your handmaiden bookmark is complete! You’ll have a loyal companion always with you with this one-of-a-kind bookmark, whether you’re on the run to your next class or on the run from battle droids.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.