ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate Padmé Amidala's Loyal Handmaidens With This DIY Bookmark

September 4, 2018
September 4, 2018
Kelly Knox

We are crafty, Your Highness.

Naboo’s handmaidens are well-practiced in subterfuge and concealing their identities, so it’s only natural that they’d fit right in hiding among the pages of a beloved novel or brand new textbook. Like Queen Amidala, you can always keep a handmaiden by your side -- even when you go back to school -- with this crafty how-to for a bookmark inspired by Padmé's loyal inner circle. (Plus, it'll be perfect for when you're reading E.K. Johnston's Queen's Shadow, coming March 5, 2019!)

What You'll Need*

  • Watercolor paper
  • Watercolors
  • Tan, dark red, and bright red cardstock or scrapbook paper
  • Red crepe streamer
  • 5-inch paper hole punch
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Ruler
  • Paint brush

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

A wet brush and paper with orange and yellow painted on it.

Step 1: Begin by painting the piece of watercolor paper red, orange, and yellow from top to bottom. The more you can blend the colors, the better. Let the paper dry completely.

Two rectangular pieces of paper are painted yellow and orange to create the handmaiden's body while pieces of tan and red paper are cut into circles and squares to form her head and neck. This is a bookmark in progress.

Step 2: Measure two strips on the watercolor paper, approximately 1.25 inches wide and 4.5 inches long. Cut them, making sure the colors on the strip go reddish-orange at the top to yellow at the bottom.

Step 3: With the 1.5-inch paper hole punch, cut one circle from the tan, dark red, and bright red paper.

Step 4: Cut two small, wide strips from the dark red paper, about ¾-inch-wide and one-inch-long.

A round piece of tan paper with crescent-shaped pieces of red paper glued to one side, which forms a handmaiden's head, and two squares of red crepe paper glued to unpainted, rectangular strips of watercolor paper, which forms her body. This is a bookmark in progress.

Step 5: Flip the watercolor paper over to the unpainted side, and glue the two dark red strips to the top of the strips. These will be the handmaiden’s neck.

Step 6: While the glue is drying, cut an arc in the bright red circle about ¼ the size of the circle. Use it as a guide to cut a slightly smaller arc on the bright red paper.

Step 7: Glue the dark red arc to the top of the tan circle you cut previously, and then glue the bright red arc on top. It should look like the cap and hood of the handmaiden’s dress. Let all glue dry.

Step 8: Glue the two unpainted sides of the large strips together and let dry.

An oval is drawn around a circle on a tan sheet of paper to form the pattern for the handmaiden's hood. This is a bookmark in progress.

Step 9: Trace the 1.5-inch circle on the back of the bright red paper. Draw a large oval around it to make the back of the dress’s hood, and cut it out.

Round pieces of red crepe paper, a rectangular piece of yellow and orange water color paper, and a pair of green-handled scissors. This is a bookmark in progress.

Step 10: Use the oval shape as a template, tracing it on the back of the bright red paper again (front side up). Cut it out, and glue the two oval shapes together, bright red sides facing out.

Step 11: Glue the handmaiden’s face to the dark red “neck” on the front side of the bookmark.

A round piece of tan paper outlined with red paper, which forms a handmaiden's head, is glued to the end of a rectangular piece of yellow and orange watercolor paper, which forms her body. This is a bookmark in progress.

Step 12: Glue the bright red oval “hood” to the back of the handmaiden’s head. Let all glue dry.

A roll of red crepe streamers next to a DIY bookmark made of red crepe and yellow watercolor paper.

Step 13: Cut a small piece of the red crepe streamer, and fold it in half lengthwise with the fold at the top. Cut one end at an angle to make a point at the end of the strip.

Note: You can use the bright red cardstock paper for this part of the bookmark, but the crepe streamer adds a fabric texture.

Step 14: Wrap the strip around the bookmark, making a triangle shape with the point you cut. Wrap the other end over, and use the pencil to mark where to cut another angle. (The two angles should form an X when crossed. Cut the crepe paper along the mark.

A bookmark made to look like a handmaiden next to a Star Wars pen.

Step 15: Glue down the right then the left angles of the handmaiden’s sash on the front of the bookmark, and let all glue dry completely.

A completed handmaiden bookmark rests against the pages of a Star Wars book.

Your handmaiden bookmark is complete! You’ll have a loyal companion always with you with this one-of-a-kind bookmark, whether you’re on the run to your next class or on the run from battle droids.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

star wars crafts Padme Amidala (Star Wars) handmaidens

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Funko Celebrates Padmé and the “Power of the Galaxy” - Exclusive

    May 6, 2022

    May 6, 2022

    May 6

  • {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    Give This DIY Valentine’s Day Gamorrean Guard Bookmark to Someone Special

    January 24, 2022

    January 24, 2022

    Jan 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved