Official Name for the Untitled Han Solo Film Revealed

October 17, 2017
Director Ron Howard wraps shooting and announces the movie’s much-anticipated title.

It’s time to set your hyperspace coordinates.

In a surprise announcement today, director Ron Howard revealed the official name of the untitled Han Solo film: Solo: A Star Wars Story. The announcement came in a post in which the acclaimed filmmaker (with a little help from an anonymous Wookiee) thanked his cast and crew as principal photography wrapped.

Check out his special message below:

https://twitter.com/RealRonHoward/status/920320502320771073


Howard has documented his experience making Solo: A Star Wars Story on Twitter and Instagram throughout production -- with everything from photos with cast members to teases of vehicle controls to shots of his morning coffee. StarWars.com has compiled all of his updates in one post, which you can view here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

Punch it.

