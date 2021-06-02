Chewbacca Makes Some Noise in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 - Exclusive Preview

Let the Wookiee win!

It's not wise to upset a Wookiee. And few things could enrage Chewbacca more than the disappearance of his close friend Han Solo, frozen in carbonite and lost in the galaxy.

Marvel’s crossover event, War of the Bounty Hunters, centers around Boba Fett’s journey to bring Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13, C-3PO and Chewie follow the trail to the smuggler's moon Nar Shaddaa while keeping a low profile...sort of.

The latest chapter, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives June 9 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.