New LEGO Sets to Celebrate LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We have a good feeling about this.

Attention, Jedi Masters and Master Builders: we have some exciting news.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal several new LEGO Star Wars sets, all of which feature in the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. How does that work? For some sets, elements like minifigures and vehicles will automatically be included in the game. For others, you’ll just enter a code provided in the set’s building instructions to bring its minifigures and/or vehicles to life in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The releases span the entire saga and beyond, from the original trilogy to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and you can get a first look at all the new reveals below -- along with some previously announced sets now confirmed to feature unlockables in the game. Happy beeps, and happy building!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (Includes Unlock Code)

An annual tradition, this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar will pack six minifigures such as Darth Vader with Christmas sweater decoration and D-O with a festive hat, plus a foldout playmat with an image of the Millennium Falcon with Christmas lights to inspire creative play. The 12 mini builds include Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s Castle.

501st Legion Clone Troopers

Long requested by fans, this set celebrates the elite soldiers of the Republic – the 501st Legion. It includes three 501st Clone Troopers and a 501st Jet Trooper, plus two Battle Droid LEGO action figures, as well as the 285-piece AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder.

Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor

This set includes minifigures of Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2, and Anakin’s iconic fighter as a 248-piece build. The fighter features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, foldable wing flaps with space for R2-D2, and clips for spare ammo and Anakin’s Lightsaber.

Armored Assault Tank (AAT)

Another set perfect for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this release includes two minifigures (Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka Tano’s Clone Trooper) as well as AAT Driver Battle Droid and Battle Droid LEGO figures. The AAT consists of 286 pieces and includes opening hatches with space inside for the Battle Droids, LEGO minifigures, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and a rotating turret with an elevating cannon.

Knights of Ren Transport Ship

Inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this set includes minifigures of Rey and two Knights of Ren, and the villainous group’s ship. The Knights of Ren Transport Ship is a 595-piece build and features hidden “skis” to replicate the hover effect, plus two opening cockpits for the Knights of Ren, a compartment for a captured LEGO minifigure, and two spring-loaded shooters to inspire creative play.

General Grievous’s Starfighter

Hello there! This 487-piece building set of the Separatist leader’s menacing craft comes with three LEGO minifigures -- General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and an Airborne Clone Trooper.

AT-AT

Straight out of the iconic Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the AT-AT is a massive 1,276-piece build, featuring a cockpit for three LEGO minifigures, foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, and bottom hatch so Luke can throw in a thermal detonator. The set includes six minifigures: Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers, and two Snowtroopers.

Death Star Final Duel (Includes Unlock Code)

You want this…don’t you? The Death Star Final Duel set features a 775-piece build of the Emperor’s throne room, which includes minifigure Force-jump function, collapsing stairs and bridge, rotating throne, and a reactor shaft. This release comes with five minifigures -- Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine with lightsabers, plus two Imperial Royal Guards with Force pikes.

Resistance I-TS Transport (Includes Unlock Code)

Created for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks, the Resistance I-TS Transport comes home! A fun and challenging 932-piece build, the top of the shuttle lifts off and the sides open for easy play, and there are four rotating stud shooters by the cockpit and four rear stud shooters for battle action. Includes four characters -- Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures -- to role-play galactic adventures.

The Razor Crest (Includes Unlock Code)

The Mandalorian’s fan-favorite armored transport shuttle comes to life in LEGO form. This 1,023-piece vehicle features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, escape pod and more authentic details from the series. The release includes an all-star lineup of characters, including The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and Scout Trooper minifigures, plus the Child and IG-11 LEGO figures.

For more on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out StarWars.com's interview with Jonathan Smith, head of production and strategic director at TT Games, and Craig Derrick, managing producer at Lucasfilm Games.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsGames