Most Impressive Fans: Meet Grandma Jawa - When 90 Years Old You Reach, Cosplay as Good You Will Not

Decades later, not much has changed. The tight-knit family still does almost everything together, Carlos says, and the twins and their parents have all become active in the 501st Legion since Carlos joined in 2016 and promptly started drafting others to participate.

He and his twin, now 43, were already working on a Jawa costume for Yadira, when they joked to their grandmother, “I could see you dressing up,” Carlos recalls. “She was like. ‘I’ll do it.’ So me and my sister started sewing.”

Disabled, not down

Playtime figured in to Carlos’ earliest memory of Star Wars, when he and his siblings were gifted the entire spread of galactic toys from the Spiegel catalog one Christmas -- including the coveted Millennium Falcon. But he doesn’t remember seeing one of the films until Return of the Jedi debuted in theaters.

According to family legend, his father Carlos J. Ramos Moll, now 69 and also a member of the 501st, was in college when Star Wars originally debuted 40 years ago in 1977. “He skipped out of his classes to go see it,” his son says. “He’s always been a fan of Star Wars. He’s very gung ho.” By the time the trilogy was wrapping up, it had become a family outing, including abuela Mercedes. “She liked it,” Carlos says. “I remember my grandma talking about the little furry bears. She thought they were cute.”

But the transition from Ewok fan to Jawa cosplayer was decades in the making.

Carlos heard about the 501st Legion just as they were starting up 20 years ago, but at the time he was a young man in the Air Force, raising a family that would eventually have three daughters, and he didn’t have the time or the money to join up right away.

After 21 years of service, Carlos retired from the military and in 2015 relocated back to San Antonio to help his family. “I’m also a disabled veteran myself,” Carlos says. “We all take care of each other.”

He joined up with the 501st soon after, although nerve damage to the right side of his body, a degenerative disc disorder in his back, and other issues make it difficult for Carlos to stay in costume for long periods of time.

Still, Carlos wanted to join the 501st. Beyond the excitement of becoming a human action figure, he loved the way children and even adults interacted with the stormtroopers and other characters, pausing at special events for a hug and a photo op.

And one of the group’s primary functions is to raise money for charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Among his other health struggles that have required 150 operations for the disabled veteran, his father has survived four bouts with cancer while his mother is in remission after her first, Carlos says. “To me it was a big deal. And now that’s what I do, I go to any event that I’m able to go to.”

A little short for a stormtrooper

It was his father’s health problems that first brought the family to Texas, Carlos says, as they sought the best care for the ex-Army man. Even now when he’s out trooping in his Imperial crewman’s uniform, his father uses a scooter to help him get around.

Carlos’ father was the first family member to get involved, but his mother, Adela quickly joined up, too, after watching fans mob the 501st cosplayers until 2 a.m. at a toy release for The Force Awakens.

Then his sister wanted to take part. Her one stipulation -- a lighter costume that would be easier to move around in in the Texas heat.

That breathability and mobility made it the perfect costume for their grandmother, as well, who had often stepped in to care for the twins when their father was ill and their mother was out in the workforce, Carlos says. “She’s been our partner in crime.”

She’s a little short for a stormtrooper anyway, at just 4-foot-10, but the perfect size for the pint-sized Tatooine pillagers. “We figured since Jawas are short...this would be a great outfit.”

The Jawa costume builds were fairly inexpensive, Carlos says, even with the group’s requirements for authentic fabrics and screen-accurate details.

The other Legion members have always been willing to lend their expertise to his family whether it was finding the perfect outfit for his disabled father or figuring out how to make a cloak that would look right at home scurrying out of a Sandcrawler.