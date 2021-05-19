It's a Trap! in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, find out what happens when time's up in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10.

Darth Vader seems to be made to suffer. It's his lot in life.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 -- part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters, which explores Boba Fett’s journey to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- the formidable Sith Lord limps back to Coruscant to be restored to his full mechanical majesty once more by the grace of his master, Darth Sidious.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10, another prelude to the crossover finds the rogue archaeologist and her partner, Sana Starros, pulling a job. But has Aphra's luck finally run out?

Darth Vader #12, from writer Greg Pak and artist Guiu Vilanova, with a cover by Aaron Kuder, is available for pre-order now on Comixology; Doctor Aphra #10 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Ray-Anthony Height, with a cover by Joshua “SWAY” Swaby, is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both arrive on digital and at your local comic shop on May 26.