ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

It's a Trap! in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 - Exclusive Preview

May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, find out what happens when time's up in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10.

Darth Vader seems to be made to suffer. It's his lot in life.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 -- part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters, which explores Boba Fett’s journey to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- the formidable Sith Lord limps back to Coruscant to be restored to his full mechanical majesty once more by the grace of his master, Darth Sidious.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10, another prelude to the crossover finds the rogue archaeologist and her partner, Sana Starros, pulling a job. But has Aphra's luck finally run out?

Darth Vader #12, from writer Greg Pak and artist Guiu Vilanova, with a cover by Aaron Kuder, is available for pre-order now on ComixologyDoctor Aphra #10 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Ray-Anthony Height, with a cover by Joshua “SWAY” Swaby, is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both arrive on digital and at your local comic shop on May 26.

Darth Vader #12 preview 1 Darth Vader #12 preview 2 Darth Vader #12 preview 3 Darth Vader #12 preview 4 Darth Vader #12 preview 5Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 preview 1 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 preview 2 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 preview 3 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 preview 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 preview 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

star wars comics Marvel Doctor Aphra Darth Vader (Star Wars) ThisWeek Star Wars: Darth Vader War of the Bounty Hunters Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved