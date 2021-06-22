The Fight for Han Solo Heats Up in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

Faces from the past come forward as the epic War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues.

For Han Solo, there’s no escape from the past. Good or bad.

Boba Fett has lost his prize -- Solo, frozen in carbonite -- and is determined to recover his rightful bounty. But as we’ve learned in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, this was no simple theft; indeed, there are much larger and personal players involved. More will be revealed as the story continues in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars comics, and StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1, Star Wars #17, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #16, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #9, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!



Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi’s own.

Which of STARLIGHT BEACON’S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the Light?

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

THE WAR CONTINUES!



The true machinations of the theft of HAN SOLO from BOBA FETT become clear, as one-time love of Solo QI’RA has returned her terrifying criminal organization, CRIMSON DAWN, to the galaxy.

Qi’ra used Han to bring the most powerful players in the galaxy together, and now the pieces are moving toward their endgame.

DARTH VADER, LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, VALANCE, APHRA, THE HUTTS – all are vying for the ultimate prize, while Boba Fett’s stuck in the middle, a simple man just trying to get what’s his!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - BOUSHH #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF BOUSHH! A “WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS” TIE-IN!

Before PRINCESS LEIA acquired his armor to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt’s palace, BOUSHH roamed the galaxy as a bounty hunter. He and his team of lethal warriors were exiled from their homeworld; but what horrible event from Boushh’s past doomed them all to wander with no hope of ever returning? Desperate to survive, Boushh takes a suspicious job from a shadowy organization to assassinate DOMINA TAGGE, the leader of the powerful Tagge Family – a galactic dynasty stretching back countless generations. But Domina is the most dangerous enemy Boushh has ever faced, and the desperate exile has the most difficult choice of his life to make! ALYSSA WONG and David Baldeón’S one-shot is the third of four action-packed “War of the Bounty Hunters” tie-ins about the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS #17

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

“THE CHASE!”



SITH LORD DARTH VADER has discovered that his son, Jedi Knight LUKE SKYWALKER, is finally within striking distance.

He will pursue him to the very ends of space...Who is hunting whom?

Meanwhile, LEIA ORGANA battles the forces of CRIMSON DAWN to regain her lost love, HAN SOLO.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

“REPEAT OFFENDERS”



DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are imprisoned by a POWERFUL ENEMY!

If they want to escape, they’ll have to work together with former foes JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE...

And venture deeper into the heart of a CRIMSON DAWN FLAGSHIP!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #16

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

“SHADOW SOLDIERS”



VALANCE and DENGAR make a last stand against DEATHSTICK!

T’ONGA seeks help from a LEGENDARY BOUNTY HUNTER!

The bounty hunters converge on a high-stakes auction as CRIMSON DAWN’S plans come into focus!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

“TARGET SKYWALKER”

